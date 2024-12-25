Waypoint Wishlist: Nintendo GameCube Edition

One of my favorite Christmas gifts of all time had to be the Nintendo GameCube. While it wasn’t their most popular console, there are still a number of absolutely fantastic games available on the system. Some that aren’t available anywhere else, for that matter. In this special Holiday-themed episode of Waypoint Wishlist, we chat about the games from this particular era we would love to get another chance at life. Who knows, maybe our Christmas Wishes will come true.

Screenshot: TREASURE

Okay, I get it — it was originally an arcade game, and then a Dreamcast game, but it wasn’t until the GameCube that Ikaruga would see a Western release. “Shmups” are already pretty niche games, but Ikaruga changed that, becoming a cult classic once ported to consoles. And for a damn good reason, it’s one of the best games of all time. Period. No notes.

I still think about Ikaruga to this day. It’s brutal difficulty and frantic gameplay. It may not have pioneered the bullet-hell style of shmups we see today, but its polarity-switching gimmick sure was a breath of fresh air. It’s just one of those brilliant games only the geniuses at TREASURE could create, and the world needs more of it.

Screenshot: Activision

What games do I want to see brought back from the GameCube era? Damn near all of them. I have long held the belief that the GameCube is actually Nintendo’s best console. But I’ll try to limit this as much as possible. First off on the list is Lost Kingdoms. A card battler RPG that was insanely underrated. It got a sequel, but this first game was the most memorable.

The second game is Viewtiful Joe. I’ve said my piece on this before, so I’ll keep it there. The third and most important of all these games though? The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. It is 100% one of the best superhero games ever made and done so with one of the hardest characters to nail on a video game. Destructible open world, full exploration of Hulk’s powers, and plenty of fan service. Bring it back.

Screenshot: YouTube/10MinsGameplay

It’s Eternal Darkness. If anyone says anything else, they’re wrong. I’ve been waiting for this Waypoint Wishlist since the first week we started doing it. Nintendo, you’ve had Eternal Darkness in the vault for far too long. The game is so good, Nintendo had to patent one of its core mechanics. So, let’s take a step back. For the uninitiated, Eternal Darkness is a cult classic horror game by the long-deceased Silicon Knights studio. It takes place throughout various periods in history: Persia, Cambodia, France, and finally, Rhode Island. You play as four entirely different characters who interact with the world in their own unique ways.

The throughline throughout all their stories? Dark, mysterious artifacts of unknown, forbidden power. Trying to retain themselves without being corrupted by cruel, apathetic Gods. It’s Lovecraft at its finest (and least problematic)! It’s layered, nuanced storytelling that hasn’t been attempted in quite the manner Eternal Darkness tackled it (probably because of its patented mechanics). This was a game that messed with you. Hideo Kojima would blush at the sheer level of audacity this game had. Worse, it tricks you in increments, making you doubt yourself — wondering if you, like the characters, are slowly going insane.

Eternal Darkness is art. You can’t play it nowadays without jumping through some dicey hoops. And, Nintendo? It’s time to release that Old One upon the world — ushering in darkness the games industry hasn’t seen before. There’s no game — and I mean that literally — more deserving of a full remake that retains the original’s ambitions. Hell, I would give my allegiance to The Ancients if it resurrects Eternal Darkness!

Screenshot: SEGA

People have been clamoring for a Sonic Adventure 2 remake for countless years at this point, but they’re forgetting the greatest game Sonic Team has ever worked on. That’s right, I’m talking about Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg. Still, to this day, it’s one of those games I remember fondly from my childhood. Especially because my adolescent self thought Billy was meant to be like a humanoid Sonic.

It’s a very goofy game, and honestly? It probably doesn’t really withstand the test of time very well. That’s why I would love to see SEGA take another crack (heh) at this one. Throw it up on the digital storefronts for about $20, and I can guarantee plenty of nostalgia-craved fanboys would pick this one up. Maybe it would get a little too scrambled in the current marketplace, but you never know if there’s a sunny side unless you try.

From all of us here during this special Waypoint Wishlist, we wish you a very Happy Holiday season, and that it has enough joy and wonder to get you through until the New Year. Hopefully, all of your gaming wishes come true!