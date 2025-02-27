Waypoint Wishlist: Super Nintendo Edition

The Super Nintendo is hailed by many as one of the greatest consoles of all time. I’d honestly have to agree. With an amazing library of games, it’s difficult to try and pinpoint a select few that we’d like to see remastered or remade for a new generation. While there are bound to be some classics that we’ve all played before, there may be a few that you’ve never heard of on this list. For this edition of Waypoint Wishlist, we travel back in time and dish about what games we’d love to see brought to life for a new generation once again.

A Waypoint Wishlist for one of my favorite consoles of all time? The choices here are nearly endless. For the sake of not repeating the masses a million times over, I’m not gonna say Chrono Trigger. The entire universe wants more Chrono Trigger, you don’t need me to tell you that.

No, instead, I’m calling for an often-overlooked gem of the Super Nintendo era, and one of my personal favorite games ever — The Legend of the Mystical Ninja. If you know, you know. This game is a CLASSIC. It’s one of the most unique games for its time, blending side-scrolling action with a hilarious narrative and an absolutely BANGER soundtrack. Seriously, this game’s OST is on par with the best in its class. I love this game so much, and I think the Ganbare Goemon series deserves the spotlight once again.

I can’t just put a photo for my entry, because Plok is a musical masterpiece. Brought to life by Tim Follin and Geoff Follin, these musical masterminds made what could have been one of the most forgotten platformer icons of all time into an absolute legend. Regardless if it’s the Boss Theme, or just a stroll on the Beach, every level in Plok has some of — if not the — greatest music on the Super Nintendo.

I don’t understand how they did it, but they continued to push the limitations of sound and music on the console, and even those that preceded it. Seriously, take two seconds and listen to the theme song for the Pictionary game on the Super Nintendo. It’s wild what they could do. But it also helps that Plok, while not known by everyone, was an incredibly challenging and excellent platformer.

I don’t have a long diatribe to go on about this one. (Go Birds) It’s Chrono Trigger. The game speaks for itself. (Go Birds) But I will say it’s in my top 5 RPGs ever, and I could make a case for the greatest game of all time. (Go Birds) It’s about as iconic as it gets and legitimately inspired some of your favorite RPGs. We got Chrono Cross, and that’s fine. But we need the Chrono Trigger remake ASAP. (GO BIRDS)

Come on. I’m going with the crowd-pleaser answer: Earthbound/Mother 2. Honestly, I could just leave my Waypoint Wishlist entry with that one sentence, but I’ll keep it going for y’all. Earthbound is easily one of the most delightfully weird RPGs ever. Why do you think we never shut the hell up about Mother 3? I think it would be too easy and not very Nintendo to simply “remaster” it, though. Nah. With games like Undertale and Lisa: The Painful existing? We gotta go beyond.

A full Earthbound reboot in glorious, almost uncanny valley-esque 3D. Just as colorful, just as weird, and with some added pizzazz. 2D Earthbound-esque games, pfft. Where it innovated once, it can set the world aflame once more by completely bringing it into a whole new dimension. Would I want voice acting? No. That would ruin the mystique. Maybe that’s a controversial direction to take the franchise in that I’m sure many would disagree with. But, eh, gamers rarely know what they want half the time anyway. The message boards would light up for a few months, Nintendo would respond with a hype-ass trailer, and suddenly, haters would turn to lovers. Tale as old as time, really.

The Super Nintendo sure did have a lot of classics on it, huh? Seeing as Cybernator technically got a re-release last year, I had to go with my second option. But still, I’d love to see that franchise come back in any capacity, please, and thank you.

