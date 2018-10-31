This Week’s Waypoints Is About Repression, Nature, and Escape

It’s Wednesday and that means Waypoints, where the site’s staff and friends will bring something to share with each other and with you: a TV show, art exhibit, movie, album, or other thing from the universe of pop culture. to discuss, dissect, and enjoy.

We have a monster-sized episode this week, as we’ve all been extremely on our bullshit. Rob was stunned by Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, a powerful family tragedy set in Northern Ireland in the 1980s. Patrick’s troubled by the swiftly evolving dystopia typified by this Planet Money episode on China’s experiment in giving citizens “social credit scores”. Danielle has been thinking about sexuality and kink as explored in Clive Barker’s Hellbound: Hellraiser 2. And Natalie has been watching Laid-Back Camp and thinking about the ways it depicts the relationship between self and nature, and how it relates to the historically troubled concept of the sublime. And then [CW: Arachnaphobia] there is an outtake from a conversation from our first attempt at starting the show, in which Natalie talks about various bugs invading her home, urban legends around rats and toilets, and lots and lots of spiders.

