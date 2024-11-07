WB Games Promises ‘More Batman’ After Recent Games Flop

WB Games knows that for every Hogwarts Legacy or Batman: Arkham Shadow, there’s unfortunately a Suicide Squad or MultiVersus. Games that have plenty of passion, but with financial results that were less than anticipated. It seems Warner Bros./Discovery CEO David Zaslav knows that the risks need to be minimized and plans should be altered.

The Dark Knight Rises to Save Wb games Once More

As reported by IGN.com, David Zaslav recently spoke during a financial call and mentioned four properties WB Games would be focusing on in particular. Zaslav can be quoted as saying:

“We have four strong and profitable game franchises with loyal, global fans: Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC in particular Batman. We are focusing our development efforts on those core franchises, with proven studios to improve our success ratio.”

Hogwarts Legacy, as divisive as it may have been, recently crossed the 30 million mark for sales. With that kind of momentum, WB Games would be foolish not to capitalize on the possibility of a sequel. Or even some DLC for the single-player adventure. Mortal Kombat 1 has surpassed over four million sales, putting it on pace to be one of the most successful offerings in the fighting game market.

Seeing games like MultiVersus flop doesn’t feel good. Studios like Rocksteady working on another live service failure feel awful, too. And it seems like WB Games is taking notice by pulling their focus away from quantity and focusing on quality. Hopefully, every company gets the memo regarding that.

Further, with Roger Craig Smith donning the cowl of the Caped Crusader in the recent Batman: Arkham Shadow, we’ve likely got our choice after the unfortunate and tragic passing of Kevin Conroy. A return to the Arkhamverse seems like a wise decision. Wipe the events of Suicide Squad off the board and chalk them up to a “multiverse” situation or something.

Indeed, in the gaming and entertainment sphere, Zaslav has been quite a controversial name. Between canceling different Looney Tunes projects after they were complete to indefinitely shelving full feature-length films, we can only hope this is the redemption arc for WB Games.