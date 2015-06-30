VICE
​We Analyzed the Subliminal Messages in Justin Bieber and Jack Ü’s New Video

Having already come to terms with the fact that we actually dig a Justin Bieber video, we took a deeper look into what it is that actually made us like “Where are Ü Now,” his recent collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo’s Jack Ü. At first, we figured it was the concept: Hundreds of kids took to canvasses to draw or paint images that were then superimposed on an all-dancing, all-singing Bieber at pace. It’s pretty cool looking.

When we slowed things down to take a gander at what these images were actually communicating, we found them to be full of religious and fantastical imagery. Figures, it’s an illuminati conspiracy. Check out what we mean:

Bieber as Christ (or the Devil)

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.50.33 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.51.38 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.51.28 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.17.54 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.14.43 PM.jpg

Bieber as Superhero
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.53.21 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.54.28 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.10.30 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.09.55 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.17.36 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.16.24 PM.jpg

Bieber as Extraterrestrial
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.10.40 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.11.15 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.11.53 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.53.10 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.12.27 PM.jpg

…And These are Just Cool Lookin’

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.53.59 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.10.57 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.11.04 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.18.15 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.52.19 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 1.14.11 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2015-06-29 at 12.51.49 PM.jpg

Reveal yourselves, Lizard People!

