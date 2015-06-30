​We Analyzed the Subliminal Messages in Justin Bieber and Jack Ü’s New Video

Having already come to terms with the fact that we actually dig a Justin Bieber video, we took a deeper look into what it is that actually made us like “Where are Ü Now,” his recent collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo’s Jack Ü. At first, we figured it was the concept: Hundreds of kids took to canvasses to draw or paint images that were then superimposed on an all-dancing, all-singing Bieber at pace. It’s pretty cool looking.

When we slowed things down to take a gander at what these images were actually communicating, we found them to be full of religious and fantastical imagery. Figures, it’s an illuminati conspiracy. Check out what we mean:

Bieber as Christ (or the Devil)

Bieber as Superhero

Bieber as Extraterrestrial

…And These are Just Cool Lookin’

Reveal yourselves, Lizard People!