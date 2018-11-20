We Are Beset by Sequelitis on This Episode of Waypoint Radio

What, if anything, does a sequel owe its predecessors? While didn’t realize it at the time, that’s the question we chewed on during this nearly two-hour long episode of Waypoint Radio. Some games, like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, try to satisfy long time fan and newcomer alike. Others, like Fallout 76, eject much of what made the series what it was in favor of new experimentation. Listen to us try to figure out which tactic works best for us below!

Games Discussed: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, Warframe (Switch), Sunset Overdrive, Fallout 76, Battlefield V



