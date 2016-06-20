Oi, We’re Giving Away Two Very Important Tickets to This Year’s Lovebox

By now, you lot should know how this shit works. Each year when festival season comes around, noisey.com basically becomes a free-ticketing service slash benevolent giver and provider for our dear readers by hosting competitions where you can all win tickets. This time round we’re giving out two VIP tickets to the Lovebox festival in London, which is bound to be sick because the likes of Stormzy, Major Lazer, and LCD Soundsystem are all going to be kicking up an unprecedented form of positive mass hysteria when they take to their respective stages at some point over the weekend.

In case you haven’t already zoomed to the bottom of the page to input your information into our widget to win tickets, here’s a bit more background info: Lovebox is taking place on July 15 and 16 in London’s Victoria Park, meaning it’s close enough to get a tube home if you don’t live in the greatest city on earth, and close enough to all those post-festival flat parties in Haggerston if you do. We’re also going to be hosting a stage, where you’ll be able to watch Diplo, Giggs, Toddla T and a bunch more people (as well as our infamous and esteemed Noisey DJ crew). You can buy tickets here, if you want. But you can also enter our competition below, which involves surrendering to us on Facebook and providing an email address and therefore really isn’t too much to ask in return for free tickets.

Videos by VICE

See the full line-up for Lovebox here. Competition terms and conditions here.