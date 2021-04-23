‘We Are Not a Match’: Bumble Date Turns Capitol Rioter In to the FBI

The FBI arrested a man in connection to the January 6 Capitol riots after a prospective Bumble date turned him in. A man calling himself Robert Chapman matched with the date a week after the riots and bragged about going to the Capitol early in the conversation. “I did storm the capitol,” Chapman said in a Bumble message included in court documents. “I made it all the way into Statuary Hall!”

“We are not a match,” the Bumble date replied.

“I suppose not,” Chapman said.

Then the Bumble date began looking at Chapman’s social media presence. They found profiles for a man named Robert Erick who looked exactly like Chapman. “In addition to Complainant-1’s direct communication with Chapman wherein he admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol Building, Complainant-1 informed the FBI that he/she observed a Facebook post on a Facebook page with account profile name “funkyvunky’” court documents said.

“Complainant-1 provided a screenshot of the Facebook page. In the screenshot, an individual who appears to be Erick is depicted inside of Statuary Hall inside of the U.S. Capitol Building. The screenshot includes a Facebook post, dated January 7th, made by an individual with the name “Lisa Jeanne Vunk,’” court documents said. “In the post. Vunk writes: ‘My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday….Wooo Hooooooooo!!!!’ In the comments of the post, an individual named ‘Robert Erick’ writes: ‘Lisa Jeanne Vunk these are your peers? colleagues? they are a bunch of little bitch trolls. keyboard warriors who don’t do a fuckin thing.’”

Erick’s Facebook profiles were public. “In one screenshot captured by FBI ‘Robert Erick’ posts: ‘I’M FUCKIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!’” In the picture, Erick is wearing a bandana that made him easy to identify. In the second picture, Erick is posing next to a statue in Statuary Hall. In a third picture posted to Facebook, he’s posing in the Capitol Rotunda.

After trawling his Facebook profile, the Bumble match went to YouTube and pored over video of the riots until they found clear video of Chapman on the scene. “In the video, a white male matching the physical characteristics of Chapman identified himself as ‘Robert,’” court documents said. “The ‘Robert’ in the video wore a similar bandana around his head much like the individual depicted in [Erick’s Facebook photos.]”

The video and photographic evidence secured, Robert’s Bumble match then accessed New York State’s public records and pulled a picture from Robert’s driver license. With all this information gathered, the Bumble date contacted the FBI which arrested Chapman on April 22.

Chapman attended a virtual court hearing after his arrest and was released on his own recognizance. So farr, federal authorities have arrested and charged more than 400 people in connection to the capitol riots.