We Are Now Officially on Haim Time With “Want You Back”

Haim made their grand return last week with the slow-burning “Right Now” live video, and while it definitely was cool to see the sisters swap instruments around, the song itself definitely felt like a prologue. That’s been fulfilled with today’s true touchdown “Want You Back,” a single that’s so elementally Haim that every element of its arrangement is spring-loaded for maximum kineticism.

Do you want slap bass? Hell yeah, you’ve got slap bass. Do you want guitars playing both acoustic arpeggios and palm-muted funk leads? It’s covered. And of course, if you’re hankering for those vocal tradeoffs, then it goes without saying that Haim will deliver on that front, too. Listen to “Want You Back” below.

