“We Are Your Friends” Had One of the Worst Opening Weekends in the History of Movies

Even though the dance blog-o-sphere responded with a surprisingly positive “meh” to the EDM-centric, Zac Efron-starring We Are Your Friends, released last week, the rest of America has responded by just pretending that it doesn’t exist at all. In fact, the movie has fallen into the particular ignominy of having one of the worst opening weekends in the history of movies.



Released in 2,333 theaters across America, WAYF pulled in a measly $1.8 million, dropping it into the bottom 10 opening weekends ever. Other films that have fallen into a similar bracket include such classics as Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure and The Adventures of Pluto Nash.

Although it is still possible that the film will fall into some cult status, the decidedly more indie Eden is a more likely candidate.

Catfish: The TV Show fans will be happy to have debut director and premature silver-fox Max Joseph back on the show, while Zac Efron has moved on to filming Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, co-starring Seth Rogen.