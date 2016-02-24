We Asked a Barber to Critique Richie Hawtin’s Haircuts

At this stage, you don’t really need a potted history of Richie Hawtin’s career as a producer, DJ, or label boss. Under a variety of aliases, most notably his genre-defining Plastikman moniker, he’s produced, performed, and released techno music for longer than some of us have been alive. We know this, easy.

What’s more important when it comes to Hawtin’s iconic history is obviously, his hair. Richie Hawtin has a long-running lineage of genre-defying hairdos, and like his music, they’ve transitioned and transformed over the years through a variety of styles.

So, we decided to ask the only barber we know, Joseph Bradbury, AKA the lead singer of the Rhythm Method, to wax poetic for a bit about Richie Hawtin’s various cuts. Here we go…

The Early Days

Joey: This is where Richie shows he’s a true pioneer. Pushing the boundaries of style, rocking the pseudo fashion intelligentsia swag way before its time.



Little do people know that Richie was once upon a time at the forefront of the Britpop scene. He was spinning Shed 7’s “Disco Down” at the now defunct Central London Britpop temple The Metro Bar when this image was taken.

The Plastikman Era



This ‘long fade’ seems to be Richie letting you know that he’s an Arsenal fan. As it’s well documented all their players and supporters have this haircut. He’s really hammering home the North London New Media arsehole vibe, here.

The 2000s

This is probably my least favourite of the bunch. I’ve never really ‘got’ AFI. But Richie obviously does. 3/10.

The “Enter” Years

This is my personal favourite haircut of Richie’s, largely because it tickles my nostalgic itch. What we’ve got here is the classic ’07 indie helmet with a David Guetta edge. Richie was front row watching Good Shoes at Morden bandstand celebrating the release of their seminal single “Morden” and he’ll never forget it.

