We Asked a Male Porn Star How to Cum More

“You may be surprised to learn how many people are seeking bigger loads of semen,” reads the front page of biggerloads.com, a website dedicated to delivering on the promise offered in its URL. “People of all ages—both men and women—have their own reasons for wanting more male ejaculate.”

Those reasons—more intense orgasms, makin’ babies—are all pretty predictable. So too is the existence of a site like bigger loads. Over the years, we’ve seen an increasing preoccupation—due, perhaps, to the evolution and proliferation of cum-focused porn or supplement marketing—among men with the size, force, and consistency of their jizz. Many men just want to learn how to cum more.

It can be hard to know if the common advice you’ll find floating around the internet is reliable. But doctors who study human ejaculate for fertility purposes and porn stars tasked with creating the biggest loads possible for visual effect have tons of insights on the dynamics of cum. And they seem to agree that there are a few means through which a man can “improve” his ejaculation, both in size and even taste.

For the latter, the blogosphere puts a lot of stock in the idea that eating certain foods like red meat or dairy, smoking, and drinking alcohol make your cum taste foul, while eating citrus and greens will make it taste sweeter. “If you are treating your body poorly, the last thing it cares about is producing high-quality cum!” says Johnny Sins, a performer active since 2006.

Can you make cum taste better?

Sexologists like Carol Queen and some female porn performers have supported the idea that eating certain foods can help or hurt the taste of semen. Sins says female performers often complain that men who smoke have “chunky” cum. However, he doubts any single food will have a huge impact on semen’s flavor, while other medical experts suspect you’d have to consume them in huge amounts to have any effect.

Additionally, there are a host of supplements with names like Sugar Cum and Sweeten 69 on the market that promise candy-quality jizz, with little to support those claims. (There are also gel strips that, likewise dubiously, claim to neutralize the taste of cum on the tongue.) But plain ol’ pineapple juice seems to be the super fruit taster’s choice for many self-professed sexperts. Still, Dr. Abraham Morgentaler believes, ultimately, we just haven’t done enough study on what influences cum’s taste, so most of this “is pure conjecture.”

Morgentaler is the director of Men’s Health Boston and an associate clinical professor of urology at Harvard Medical School, and points out why that kind of data is hard to come by. “You can imagine the difficulty of doing a study on that,” he says. “Not only do you need the guys, but you need willing partners to actually taste it.”

How does your lifestyle help you cum?

While there’s no hard medical data on what might influence the taste of semen, Morgentaler acknowledges that he’s heard anecdotes from patients about the effects of diet and disease, and says there’s no reason to rule out the possibility that there could be some mechanism at work there. If there is an effect, though, it’s probably not from consuming one or two super foods, but from a holistic shift to a healthy lifestyle. “If your partner doesn’t like the way something tastes,” says Morgentaler, “by all means, go ahead and experiment with dietary stuff, whether it’s fruit juices or whatever.”

To that point, several porn stars have told me over the years that teetotaling, non-smoking vegetarians and vegans have the most tasty (or tolerable) cum. And Sins believes his cum gets good reviews from the women he works with because of his overall healthy lifestyle. He doesn’t smoke or do drugs, avoids drinking to excess, and maintains a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. He also drinks plenty of water.

Still, on the topic of taste, go in knowing this stuff is only anecdotal, and results may vary.

How can you improve the “power of the shot”?

On the other hand, when it comes to size and force of ejaculate, medical science can offer some tangible evidence of improvements. Morgentaler says that alcohol consumption not only lowers sperm count, but also the amount of ejaculate. How turned on you are during sex has an effect on the size and force of a cumshot as well. Age often reduces force—and perhaps the amount of fluid—in an ejaculation as well. Sins supports this from practical experience.

But on one point, the two disagree slightly. Morgentaler says doctors have long known that sustained periods of abstinence between ejaculation leads to a stronger, larger dynamic. Sins thinks that varies case by case. “Everyone’s different, but for me, 24 hours in between gives me the biggest, most powerful cumshots,” he says. “You would think that the longer you wait the better it would be, but that isn’t always true. After waiting a few days, I have a little more cum built up, but the power of the shot isn’t as powerful as I’d like or expect. The cum just plops out, for lack of a better word.”

Other things Sins has done in the past to improve the “power of the shot” and guard against the dreaded “plops” is take zinc supplements and ZMA, which is popular among athletes and bodybuilders. Though both underwhelmed, “I could never really tell the difference,” he says.

Point is, if you want a strong and forceful load, give your prostate a rest here and there—but maybe not too long. Don’t look for supplements or quick fixes. Instead, just treat your body well, and accept that physical limitations like age might put a damper on your ambitions—although a few Kegel exercises might help too.

Lastly, it’s also worth recognizing that no matter how much you try, you’re probably never going to pop off a porn load. “Most of the ‘cumshot’ pictures you see… aren’t cum,” says Sins. “Producers use various types of lotions, soaps, etc. to mimic cum. Most go overboard and use large amounts, way more than any guy could physically cum.”

Learn to love your load, even if it’s just the average teaspoon worth. At least maybe now it’ll taste better.

