Most of us have ignored a gut feeling at some point. You know, that nagging suspicion that something isn’t right, followed by several months or years of convincing yourself you’re being ridiculous. Sometimes you’re right. Other times, you end up wishing you’d listened.

Psychic medium Jesse Bravo has spent 16 years conducting thousands of readings, and I asked him what people regret most when they come to see him. Much of it comes down to decisions they wish they’d made differently. People stayed in relationships they knew weren’t working, trusted people who gave them reasons not to, or passed up opportunities because the thought of changing their lives scared the hell out of them.

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“I think one of the most painful regrets is realizing that the decisions you made to feel safe are the very decisions you wish you could go back and change,” Bravo told VICE.

Bravo recalled one woman who’d entered an arranged marriage when she was young. Her husband was 20 years older, and the two hardly spoke anymore. They had a daughter together, but at that point, they were basically roommates who could barely stand being around each other.

She wasn’t planning to leave, either. Bravo couldn’t stop thinking about how much of her life she’d already spent unhappy and how she seemed resigned to spending the rest of it the same way.

Another client came back years after a reading with some disturbing news. Bravo had warned her that someone close to the family might be interfering in her marriage, and she’d dismissed the idea. According to the woman, her cousin had been trying to steal her husband.

He’s encountered similar situations in business, where people go into partnerships knowing the other person has a history of dishonesty. They convince themselves it’ll be different this time. Sometimes it isn’t.

“I guess what surprises me is how often people recognize the warning signs well in advance but then find reasons to ignore them,” he said.

The Biggest Regret People Have Isn’t What They Did. It’s What They Didn’t Do.

But there’s an important question here: Did these people recognize the warning signs at the time, or does knowing how everything ended make those signs seem obvious?

Psychologists call the latter hindsight bias. A 2012 review in Perspectives on Psychological Science explains how people can remember an outcome as more predictable than it actually was. Once you know your business partner stole from you, every questionable decision they made five years earlier seems suspicious.

And while intuition can sometimes draw on things we’ve learned through experience, it isn’t automatically reliable. In a 2009 paper, psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Gary Klein argued that dependable intuition develops under certain conditions, including repeated opportunities to learn from accurate feedback.

The regret itself, however, is well documented. Research published in Psychological Review found that people generally regret mistakes more immediately afterward, but over the years, the opportunities they passed up can bother them more.

Bravo has noticed something similar.

“From what I’ve experienced in my readings, people seem to regret the things they didn’t do far more than the mistakes they made,” he said.

One client who knew their spouse was cheating told him they’d marry their high school sweetheart if they could do it all over again. Bravo wasn’t convinced. What made the client so certain that relationship would have worked out any better?

That’s another miserable little feature of regret. You can spend decades imagining the life you would’ve had, with absolutely no way of knowing whether it would’ve been better.

And that’s what Bravo wishes people thought about before another 10 years go by.

“My advice would be to pay attention to the kind of pain you’re choosing to live with,” he said. “No matter what decision you make, there’s going to be pain.”