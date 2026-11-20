After 40 years of marriage, you’d think someone would know what they were getting into by having an affair. But people still risk decades of history with their spouse for a relationship with somebody else. Why?

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 63, recently admitted to being unfaithful to his wife of more than four decades. He publicly apologized on November 8 and resigned from the company four days later. The news raises an uncomfortable question: What makes someone cheat after spending most of their adult life with the same partner?

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What Makes Someone Cheat After Decades of Marriage? A Therapist Weighs In.

VICE spoke with Jaime Bronstein, a licensed clinical social worker and resident therapist at DateMyAge, about what drives infidelity in long-term marriages.

“Many people who cheat after thirty or forty years of marriage think to themselves that things in the marriage are not going to change, and going through a divorce takes a lot of work,” Bronstein said. Some decide to stay married while pursuing relationships outside their marriage.

For others, the justification comes from years of feeling unhappy about something they’ve already brought up with their spouse. Bronstein says that frustration can turn into a sense of entitlement.

“If my spouse isn’t showing up the way I asked them to, I’m going to go through with this. I gave them a chance to change, and they didn’t,” she said, describing what someone might tell themselves before cheating. “It doesn’t make it right.”

And cheating isn’t always an attempt to escape the marriage. Some people want to stay with their spouse while finding something they’re missing elsewhere.

“Every situation is different,” Bronstein said. Others are “done with the marriage and don’t know how to end it, so they put things off until they cheat, which never makes things easier.”

A DateMyAge survey of 2,000 adults over 45 found that 29% were open to having one partner meet their physical needs and another meet their emotional needs. It suggests that some people are comfortable with the idea of getting different things from different relationships, even after decades of commitment to one person.

Money and power can complicate things further. Does having more of both make someone less worried about getting caught?

Bronstein says some wealthy people assume their spouse won’t leave because of the lifestyle they’d have to give up. “Yes, certain people worry less about the consequences when they have an inflated ego because of wealth,” she said. She also emphasized that many wealthy people remain faithful to their partners.

For the person who discovers the affair, though, four decades together offer no protection from the hurt. Bronstein says infidelity can be equally painful after five years of marriage, and the betrayal can make people question everything they believed about their relationship.

As for what happens next, Bronstein believes genuine remorse gives couples a better chance of repairing their marriage through honest conversations and counseling.

A spouse who’s truly sorry about cheating has some work to do. One who’s only sorry they got caught has a very different conversation ahead of them.