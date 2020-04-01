We Asked Couples if They’re Shagging More in Lockdown

For anyone in a de facto relationship, Australia’s coronavirus lockdown has likely meant more time with the significant other. This state-enforced intimacy has probably led to a range of upshots—some good, some bad—but sex is surely one of the better byproducts of the situation. Because if you’re around each other more, and feeling bored more often, sex is a great way to pass the time.

This is only a hypothesis, though. We wanted to know if the nation’s couples really are shagging more, so we asked around. And the answer definitely seems to be: yes.

Letti 24, Colby 22

VICE: Hey, have you guys been leaning on each other more during COVID-19?

Colby: Yeah, we’re dealing with the stress of all this by leaning on each other heavily. We’re pretty lucky to be living together during this. Imagine being alone right now. That’d be so hard.

Has living together during this stressful time had a positive outcome on your relationship?

Letti: Weirdly, yes. We’ve become more attuned to each other, like we don’t get mad when the other person needs their space and we’re less apologetic about asking for what we need.

Do find you’re having more sex?

Letti: We’re definitely having more sex. I think it’s because we’re not as drained from work. I’m fortunate enough to still be working—but from home—so there isn’t any of that libido-killing grind. Colby makes a mean French-pressed coffee during the day too, which definitely helps both the sexual energy and work motivation. I also think with the complete lack of social commitments, we find ourselves relaxing in bed more, which pretty much just invites fun.

How much more sex are you having?

Colby: When the isolation first started we were having sex like twice a day. Now we’ve kind of settled into every second day, which is still more than usual for us.

Is more time for sex leading to experimentation?

Letti: Inevitably, yes! We’ve gone online and ordered new sex toys from independent boutiques, and I’ve signed up for OnlyFans and subscribed to some hot girl content for myself.

For some sexy time with yourself?

Letti: Yeah! I’ve subscribed to a couple of hot Aussie sex workers accounts because I love self-timed amateur-looking videos and photos. We haven’t actually watched them together yet. It’s just a need I fulfil for myself, but I am sure Colby would be keen on the idea!

Has more sex been a healthy thing for you guys?

Colby: It’s having the most positive effect on our intimacy because we’ve responded so well to each other’s needs in a crisis.

Letti: The sex we’re having definitely feels closer and more intense too, which is great for any relationship.

Sarah 37, Simon 39

Hey guys. Has this lockdown been stressful for you as a couple?

Sarah: Look, not going to lie, it’s been major honeymoon vibes for us right now. I am actually fucking loving this lockdown.

Simon: Yeah, same. Last night I had to tell her to shut the fuck up for being drunk and telling me how much she loves me every 42 seconds during a Sam Peckinpah film. Life doesn’t feel real right now and I’m pretty fucking okay with it.

Wait, how long have you guys been together?

Sarah: We’ve been together seven weeks! But we’ve known each other for a really long time. I’m a musical genius and he owned a record store. You know: classic Northside love story.

Simon: Yeah but what really happened is she tried to set me up with her friend and then hooked up with me instead.

Wow. So I imagine you’re having heaps of great new couple sex?

Sarah: Yeah, look, it’s happening a lot. Daytime sex is always a treat, and what’s stopping us now?

Are you having more sex than usual?

Simon: Yeah, most definitely. We’re still so fresh, we’re in the phase of having sex a lot anyway. But being cooped up together definitely means we’re having more by default. Literally everything on TV reminds us to fool around. Or eat.

Is the sex any freakier than usual?

Sarah: Well the sex we have is so different every time, which is fun. Maybe not freakier than usual, but because we’re having more of it the freak feels more constant.

Can you tell me some of the freaky things you get up to?

Simon: The dog collar has made a few appearances. I mean it came out on the first night if that is any indication. She makes me tell her dumb stories too, like during sex, and seems to love it—which is new for me, and super fucking fun.

Okay so apart from having weird sex and eating, what have you been doing during lockdown?

Simon: I’ve always enjoyed Sarah’s art, but watching her make it is so fucking cool. She literally farts it out.

Sarah: We’re basically just staying indoors, watching movies, making art, enjoying art, cooking meals… yeah it’s been pretty hard.

Kate 26, Dee 24

How are you guys dealing with the stress of COVID-19 together?

Kate: It’s actually not really that stressful for us, knowing that the whole country is going through the same thing. If anything, we are dealing with it better being able to be home together. We just moved into our own place together about two weeks ago, so this whole lockdown vibe is giving us time to organise our life together.

Is your sex life suffering at all?

Kate: Not at all. Our sex life has always been pretty wild. My partner is a sex worker and obviously not working at the moment, so she has gone down the path of selling content to her clients… with me in it. That has definitely spiced things up, especially when it’s requests from other people.

What roles do you play when you’re on camera together?

Kate: We’re very into our BDSM, and my partner works as a pro domme, so that’s often what we fall into. But it really depends on what is requested. There isn’t much I wouldn’t do, honestly.

Is it keeping you financially stable during this crazy economic climate?

Dee: It is for now, yeah. The clients love us!!

Has this relationship opened up your mind sex-wise?

Kate: It definitely has 100 percent opened my mind up. I’ve always been open minded, but I am 10 out of 10 more sex positive and body positive than I have ever been in my life. Dating a full-service sex worker was definitely new to me. It’s encouraged me to be more free about sex in general.

Michelle 29, Lazlo 46

Hey lovebirds. Are you finding the stress of C19 lockdown difficult together?

Michelle: We don’t feel as affected by COVID-19 as some others are. We’ve been able to spend more time together and do more things together, which has been difficult given our past work commitments. We’ve been cooking together, going on bike rides, working on a vineyard, and focusing on our home and on nourishing each other.

Have you been finding more time to make lurrve?

Lazlo: Yes! We’ve definitely had more time for those much needed “breakfasts in bed” and afternoon “siestas”. It’s nice that intimacy has been able to happen more naturally and organically, when we both feel like doing it and at any time of the day. It’s so much more rewarding.

Is sex a big part of your relationship?

Michelle: We’ve always been good at making time for love. I don’t know if we’re having more honestly, it’s really hard to keep track of the time, and because sex is happening so naturally right now it doesn’t feel like more than before—but perhaps it is? Either way, I’d say we’re having better sex, with more freedom and natural energy.

Are you experimenting more?

Michelle: Yeah, in the past we were too tied up for experimentation. But now we’ve found a new meaning for the term.

Lazlo: I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but waking up next to Michelle somehow brings me deeper satisfaction than it did even two weeks ago.

Michelle: I guess we’ve developed deeper satisfaction from a stronger recognition of the things we value most, primarily each other.

Damn, you guys. Okay then, what is the best sex music?

Michelle: Yusef Lateef right now is pretty sexy; lots of Etta James and other Chess Records; RnB; Howlin Wolf; Otis Rush; Bo Diddley. But Lazlo has also been reverting to a lot of his teenage favourites: Cocteau Twins, New Order, The Triffids. The Necks are also good for a roll around.

How do you feel you’ve been affected by this pandemic?

Lazlo: I am honestly less stressed about my own personal heath than I am about being able to secure a living wage.

Michelle: I am just stressed by not having a clear view of what’s ahead. This experience is forcing us to communicate more and take on each other’s stresses. We’ve become more attuned to each other’s emotional needs, which I think has always been our strong point. It’s just getting stronger right now.

Laz: Michelle always seems to know when I need a shoulder, or a cuddle, or a glass of wine. Or some loving.

