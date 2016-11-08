We Asked Keith Ape Some Personal Questions Through His Translator

Breakout Korean rapper Keith Ape is set to tour Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks. We reached out to him in hopes of an interview, but since our Korean’s terrible and Keith’s English is okay, we hit some road blocks. We got there in the end. And frankly, the sexual tension was rife.

Where are you right now?

I’m in Japan.

Did you have a nickname as a kid ?

As a kid my nickname was ppakppakyi.

What did you grow up listening to?

The Neptunes.

What’s your favourite city in the world and why?

LA because thats where I buy everything.

What is it about Keith Haring that you love?

He’s so stylish.

What movie will you never get sick of?

A Clockwork Orange.

Who’s your best friend?

My best friend is Nose Holt.

Who was your hero in high school?

Pharrell Williams.

What is your favourite thing to eat?

I love eating spaghetti.

What was the first album you bought?

It was a Nas album.

Where was your first house?

My first house was in Korea.

What cologne or perfume do you wear?

Obsolete.

Did you want to be famous as a kid?

No, as a kid I just did the same thing I do now.

What’s your proudest moment?

When you receive recognition from the world.

