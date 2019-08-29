VICE
We Asked Our Moms What a ‘Softboi’ Is. The Results Were Incredible

Last week, the VICE UK team brought the explainer so many of us have craved: the A-Z of the “softboi,” a list of things all too familiar to anyone who knows dudes who wear tiny rolled up beanies even at the peak of the summer. It broke down the telltale signs of the softboi, from his well-worn Doc Martens to his unshakable obsession with Charles Bukowski. But while the softboi might be obvious for a certain generation, what of our elders?

That’s where our Snapchat team comes in. They asked teens via Snapchat to pose a question to their moms to answer without Google’s help: Do you know what a softboi is? While we can’t say their responses are exactly enlightening, it’s a good reminder that, sometimes, moms really are the best.

A lot of moms seemed to think it had something to do with eggs.

1568744364764-VICE_WE_ASKED_OUR_MOMS_WHAT_A_SOFTBOI_IS_THE_RESULTS_WERE_INCREDIBLE_LF_CS_LF1_PIXELATED
1567102362456-Hannah
1567102465938-Anonymous-II
1568744447012-VICE_WE_ASKED_OUR_MOMS_WHAT_A_SOFTBOI_IS_THE_RESULTS_WERE_INCREDIBLE_LF_CS_LF9_PIXELATED

Others thought it had to do with weight.

1567102527154-Halle
1568744411983-VICE_WE_ASKED_OUR_MOMS_WHAT_A_SOFTBOI_IS_THE_RESULTS_WERE_INCREDIBLE_LF_CS_LF5_PIXELATED
1567102616375-Emma
1567102778507-Jessica

Some moms were just not really having it.

1567103118851-Brian

Some moms were, uhhh, a little more TMI than their teens might hope.

1568744480013-VICE_WE_ASKED_OUR_MOMS_WHAT_A_SOFTBOI_IS_THE_RESULTS_WERE_INCREDIBLE_LF_CS_LF11_PIXELATED
1567103204084-Cash

One mom somehow knew too much.

1567103762372-Lilly-I

And finally, shout out to this mom, who was more than a little self-aware.

1567102803996-Amelia
