We Asked People to Describe the Drunkest They Ever Got in Six Words

If you’ve ever woken up from a night of drinking with a dry mouth, a pounding headache, and no clue where you’ve been and who you’ve texted, we feel your pain. We asked friends and co-workers to recall the drunkest they’ve ever been in six words. Here’s what they said:
“I sexted my dad by accident.” – Paul, 32
“Awoke naked. Never drank Port again.” – Peter, 22
“Lit Bible on fire on Christmas.” – Alex, 26
“Barfed in backpack, got through security.” – Lauren, 25
“Bought my dad a lap dance.” – Drew, 21
“Friend inside Osaka brothel. Gutter nap.” – Mike, 31
“Tried to fight a fire hydrant.” – Andy, 31
“Left half hoagie between couch cushions.” – Jonathan, 44
“Threw my phone in a puddle.” – Jesse, 28
“Peed on a cop’s car. Cried.” – Joey, 34
“Threw a pizza at a car.” – Emily, 24
“Projectile shat onto random girl’s rug.” – Luis, 30
“Tequila rebound sex. Screamed ex’s name.” – Lauren, 25
“Friend cut my hair off drunk.” – Adrian, 32
“Considered emergency room for the hangover.” – Ray, 31
“Peed and puked simultaneously on lawn.” – Ariel, 27
“Fell off bunk bed naked, farted.” – Alex, 38
“Projectile vomit. Slept outside Ohio motel.” – Nick, 39
“Slept in a functioning refrigerator. Hours.” – Steve, 29
“Played Batman Forever soundtrack on repeat.” – Jaime, 32
“Pissed in a shoe closet. Twice.” – Bim, 35
“Puked on my phone, breaking it.” – Laura, 34
“Married someone I had just met.” – Samantha, 26
“Licked girl’s leg on dance floor.” – Marco, 38
“Friends photographed me puking into bathtub.” – Deena, 34
“Poop turned horrifying shade of green.” – Teri, 32
“Slow danced to Metallica with cat.” – Julie, 39
“Yakked off a balcony, killed plants.” – Mike, 36
“Melted a fingernail stubbing out cigarette.” – Ann, 58
“Spilled candle wax on my laptop.” – Sonal, 34
“Fucked a popular Jackass cast member.” – Jen, 32
“Fell through a glass coffee table.” – Jack, 29
“Shaved off my eyebrows. It sucked.” – Leslie, 32
“Crashed golf cart. Broke my arm.” – Todd, 25
“Barfed into curtain while dancing onstage.” – Liz, 32
“Called ex. Sobbed about dying alone.” – Pete, 38
