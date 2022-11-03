We Asked People To Sum Up Their Worst Trip in Six Words

Tripping on any type of drug can be a mind-bending, beautiful, reinvigorating experience. A time to find yourself, float into a realm outside of reality, reset.

On the other hand, it can also be the stuff of nightmares: your innermost demons, dreads and insecurities bubbling to the surface.

But the bad trip is a universal experience that we all suffer through at least once. A rite of passage, if you will.

So, in the name of solidarity with The Bad Trip™, we asked some of our readers to sum up their worst trips in a succinct six words.

THE SHAPESHIFTERS

“Thought I had become a worm.” – Jack, 28

“Dildos dancing overwhelmingly in sex shop.” – Oscar, 18

“My Uber was the devil. Jeevan.” – Ashley, 28

“Friend thought he was the devil.” – Yeshi, 18

“I thought Kali Uchis was God.” – Kiana, 19

“Thought I looked like a hobbit.” – Astrid, 23

“Irish Bondi backpackers turned into Demons.” – Sage, 20

“Convinced shooters arrived at bushdoof.” – Sarah*, 26

“Toes looked like inflatable hotdog people.” – Ko, 22

THE VOMIT STORIES

“Asleep on bathroom floor. Naked. Vomit.” – Iona, 25

“Lost my identity. Vomit saved me.” – Jess, 34

THE GENUINELY AFFECTED

“Thought the moon disappeared. Couldn’t breathe.” – Ryan, 20

“Thought I’d given myself irreversible psychosis.” – Ross

“Crying into ex’s arms for 3 hours.” – Callum, 18

“Uncontrollable twitching. 8 hours of hell.” – Laura, 31

“I forgot who my family was.” – Andy, 31

“Sold my soul to the devil.” – Harper, 23

“Stranded on traffic island all night.” – Teo, 34

THE FOODIE

“Eating a chicken sammich under water.” – Waki, 25

THERE’S ALWAYS ONE…

“DMT ALIEN DEATH IMPALED VOMIT IMMOBILE.” – Jayde, 20

THE ONES THAT DIDN’T FOLLOW THE BRIEF!!!

“I saw cartoons.” – Tapiwa, 28

“Hair fell out.” – Ruby, 34

NOT QUITE WHAT WE WERE LOOKING FOR BUT WE SEE WHAT WENT WRONG

“Switzerland, Racist, unapologetic, beautiful landscape” – Juliana, 24

“Stolen phone. Food poisoning. Worst UTI.” – Sophie, 21

“Tent zipper stuck. Trip videos. Existentialism.” – Ben, 19

“Cuban aeroplane. Engines failed on takeoff.” – Emma, 30

“Had no weed while road tripping.” – Jon, 31

“Husband met up with his mistress” – Vanessa*, 39

