We Asked People Who Wear Sexy Santa Costumes: Why?

Ah, the holidays. A time to eat, drink, and get kinky?

The holidays are usually a time for family, and Santa is normally a character for children. Kinky costumes, on the other hand, are things adults normally enjoy in private. So it might seem strange to combine the two and turn what’s typically a wholesome affair into a sexy one.

Videos by VICE

That Father Christmas—who keeps a list of the naughty and nice, prances around the world screaming “Ho, ho, ho,” and sneaks into houses late at night bearing gifts from his sack—has become a sex symbol, however, is nothing new.

Millennials will remember the iconic talent show scene from Mean Girls, where Regina George and company Jingle Bell Rock-ed the crowd in tight red tank tops, short skirts, and Santa hats. In 2016, Pornhub reported that searches for “Santa” on the platform increased by 447 percent around the holidays, as related terms like “bad Santa,” “sexy Santa,” and “naughty Santa” also saw significant spikes. This naughty-fication of Santa also seems to have found its way from big and small screens into people’s homes, as a search for “sexy Santa” on Amazon, for example, brings up over a thousand costumes and accessories.

In another VICE article, social psychologist Justin Lehmiller suggested a few explanations behind Santa’s sex appeal. One is that it’s a seasonal flavor of a more popular fetish—uniforms, like that of cops and firefighters. Another is the way Santa can be seen as a “daddy” figure—an older man with a bit of a dominant streak—that appeals to all kinds of people. Finally, Lehmiller suggested that part of Santa’s sex appeal may stem from people’s subversion of what many consider to be a wholesome and religious holiday.

“Apart from the religious and traditional backgrounds and stories around the holiday season, I think the holidays are a time for everyone to just enjoy and appreciate the people they love in their lives. And it’s time to let loose, show each other we love each other, give presents to each other, but most of all to give yourself the present of self-love and self-acceptance,” Daniel Passariello, a 33-year-old nutrition and fitness coach from Atlanta, told VICE.

Daniel Passariello likes to combine the joy and magic Santa represents with more adult pleasures. Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Passariello

Passariello, who has worn sexy Santa costumes to Christmas parties and traditions like tree lighting ceremonies, said that he was drawn to the joy and magic Santa represents, and the way it can be combined with more adult pleasures. He even dressed up with his boyfriend and his dog, who wore elf costumes.

“Everyone was a kid and everyone believed in magic, so Santa will always be near and dear to a lot of our hearts. As adults, sexuality, lust, and pleasure take dominance over how we interact in the world and with other people. Bringing those two together can be such a treat, to bring back those magical, joyful, fun memories and couple them with adulthood,” Passariello said.

Israel Dimri says sexy Santa costumes are perfect for staying young while getting naughty. Photo: Courtesy of Israel Dimri

It’s this sense of naughty nostalgia and subversive holiday spirit that Israel Dimri, a 34-year-old entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, who dresses up as a sexy Santa at holiday costume parties, likes about wearing the costume, too.

“The combination of Santa as a character from childhood and on the other hand an adult sex symbol is perfect for me, a person that always wants to stay forever young and as someone who loves being naughty,” Dimri said, adding that sexy Santa costumes give him a fun and youthful feeling with a kinky twist.

For Dimri, regular Santa is good, but sexy Santa is better.

“Everyone loves Santa because he is pure good, and if he can be sexy too, then it’s a plus.”

Csillag Sulyok thinks the holidays are about doing something different, like wearing a sexy Santa costume. Photo: Courtesy of Csillag Sulyok

Former bikini model Csillag Sulyok, 42, from Gyömrő, Hungary, said the Santa lingerie costume she wore for a photoshoot made her feel super sexy.

“We all like to play, we all like to be childish every now and then, and if it can be combined with a bit of spice, I think it is good for a change,” said Sulyok.

For her, the holidays are about love, slowing down, spending time with family and friends, and sometimes, doing something different. “For example, wearing a sexy Santa dress.”

In keeping with the spirit of the season, others chose to share the joy.

Rob Bampton and Katy Skeats-Jones have matching costumes lined up for the holidays. Photo: Courtesy of Rob Bampton

“We had a Christmas Swingers party to bring in the Christmas season,” said Rob Bampton, a 37-year-old sex coach based in Gold Coast, Australia, adding that the sexy Santa costumes he and his partner Katy Skeats-Jones, a 29-year-old triathlete, put on at the party fit well with the backdrop of Christmas songs.

For Bampton and Skeats-Jones, putting on a sexy Santa costume is a good way for people to embrace and express their inner confidence and desires.

“The holidays are a beautiful time to share with friends and family, make new friends, full of enjoyment and happiness and being merry. Wearing a sexy Santa outfit to special parties adds extra spice and a sense of ‘naughty or nice’ to the event,” said Bampton, adding that he and Skeats-Jones have a few other matching costumes lined up for the season.

To get her sexy Santa look, Skeats-Jones put together some lingerie and a tutu, while Bampton used satin pants and suspenders. He said that the pants came off later in the night to reveal a reindeer G-string.

Passariello, whose costume consisted of a drug store-bought Santa hat, red pants he already owned, and some suspenders from another costume, said there are no rules to wearing a sexy Santa costume—whatever makes the person wearing it feel sexy and festive is right.

“Put on a Santa hat and then go from there. If you have to put on a beard because anonymity makes you feel sexier, do it,” Passariello said. “Feeling and being sexy is something personal, and when you share it with the world, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Follow Romano Santos on Instagram.