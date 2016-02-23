We Asked Pete Tong Every Question We Could Think of Right Before He Went On Stage

In our latest dispatch from this year’s BPM Festival, which took place in Mexico’s Playa Del Carmen from January 8-17, we got BBC Radio1‘s Pete Tong to take part in our new THUMP Shorts series, Before You Go On. Basically, we ask our favorite DJs every question we’ve ever wanted to ask them right—in rapid-fire fashion—right as they’re making their way to the stage.

We learned in the inaugural segment that Fool’s Gold boss A-Trak once requested seven pounds of flan in a tour rider, and in this episode we’re treated to a glimpse inside the life of the legendary British DJ who has clearly got the legacy of Bowie (R.I.P.) on his mind. Check out the clip above, and revisit some of our previous coverage of BPM 2016 here.