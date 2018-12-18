We Asked Random People in the Street A Lot Of Weird Shit in 2018

How nosy are you? I’m very nosy. If I was invisible, I would probably sneak into people’s houses and watch how they spend their evenings. What are they eating? What are they scrolling through? What are their odd little ‘before bed’ routines? Because other people are fucking weird, aren’t they? Some of them stay up all night chugging Monster Energy drinks and playing video games. Others slather themselves in moisturiser and watch back-to-back eps of How Clean is Your House? Others, IDK, smoke weed?

This year, maybe more than any other year, we tried to get into the minds and routines of others. What makes them tick? What are their personal stories? What do they think about some of life’s most fundamental (and basic) questions. Mostly, this involved speaking to random people in the street, usually during situations in which they can’t escape us, like a queue for a gig or at a festival. And so, as it’s approaching the end of 2018 and you might be bored, here’s a round up of all the best, most enlightening times we’ve done this, for your reading pleasure:

Best quote: “Emo is definitely coming back though, even Kendall Jenner wears Metallica T-shirts.”

What we learned: Halsey fans know a lot about emo music, but they’re more into scrolling through Instagram and tbh same.

Best quote: “It’s a cloud rave, where everyone is in space pods, and everyone’s levitating, and everyone’s in their own pod, levitating around the stages they want to go to.”

What we learned: Most of these people were off their tits, but they all seemed to assume the world would still be around in 2050… so that’s good?

Best quote: “When I was younger my mum pissed me off, so I put needles in the sofa and watched laughing as she sat on them and got three needles up her bum.”

What we learned: Lily Allen fans are fucked up.

Best quote: “I don’t know why your jumper is so fluffy. I’m not into it.”

What we learned: Teenagers are really polite, but they’re also weirdly obsessed with colour coordination?

Best quote: “Death is quite a taboo subject, so rather than shunning it, we celebrate it. It’s the one thing in life that you know it’s going to happen at some point.”

What we learned: Goths are very optimistic and don’t care about death, even the one who was dressed up as the literal grim reaper.

Best quote: “We’re shopping for a new mattress. ‘Cos every time we listen to that song we wear out the springs, haha.”

What we learned: Turns out a lot of couples don’t even have a song and should probably just break up?

Best quote: “We’re bored of boy bands with clean cut white boys.”

What we learned: Brockhampton fans are the best dressed of all the fans and have a! lot! of! opinions!

Best quote: “I was in the Scouts for seven years so definitely, I have all those survival skills.”

What we learned: Every dude thinks they can start a fire and catch fish, but they probably can’t start a fire or catch fish.

Best quote: “Dare to be ugly, dare to be manly, dare to go against boundaries.”

What we learned: Chris fans are very sincere, soft and sensitive and we should protect them at all costs.

Best quote: “Our friend was so desperate for the loo that she did a shit in a Morrison’s bag and had to sneak it out the house a couple of hours later.”

What we learned: Most people have done weird shit with some poo.

