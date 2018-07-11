We Asked Scots How They Feel About England Playing the Semis

It’s little over a year since Scotland’s dreams of playing at the World Cup – their first international tournament since 1998 – were effectively ruined by a Harry Kane equaliser in the 93rd minute, as a crucial qualifier ended in a 2-2 draw with England.

To make matters worse, our oldest rivals – with Kane in a starring role – are now only one match away from their first World Cup final in 50 years. After a slow build-up, the hype has gone into overdrive. The reminders that it’s coming home are impossible to avoid, and the insufferable English television commentary has seen scrambling for the mute button the minute Clive, Glenn or “Lawro” pipe up become a national pastime to rival hunting for original recipe Irn Bru.

Scotland may currently be basking in seemingly endless sunshine, an occasion itself about as rare as an English semis appearance, but not even that can disguise the gloom, the trepidation, the overriding fear of English people being happy about footballing success.

The last few days have seen a spate of Sensible Scottish Political Commentators declaring their admiration for Southgate’s affable England squad, as if to profess how much more grown-up they are than the spiteful masses, who are unable to let go of a long-held sporting rivalry and support their near-neighbours. Even Ally McCoist has got on board, while Nicola Sturgeon tweeted out her congratulations after the win over Sweden.

To figure out whether Scotland really will be cheering along England in their upcoming match against Croatia, not to mention a possible World Cup final, I had a walk around Glasgow and asked people how they are feeling about England’s success.

Steven, 31, and Toby, a dog

VICE: Hey, how are you feeling about England appearing in the semi-finals?

Steven: I can’t be done with it. The English fans seem to be ruining it for everybody. Their attitudes are terrible and they’re destroying their own country. They’re awful.

Destroying their own country?

Well, they damaged that ambulance and there was a guy jumping off a roof and falling through a bus stop.

What about the England team themselves?

They’re playing really well, and it doesn’t seem like there’s big egos in the team. But it’s the natural auld enemy thing, and they’re dragging us out of Europe with Brexit, so why support them?

Fair enough. So Anyone But England for you then. It’s not coming home?

It’s not. Belgium are going to win it!

Adam, 23 and Blake, 22

What do you make of England being the World Cup semis?

Adam: Really not the best. But I want them to get to the final so Belgium can humiliate them. It’s going to be 5-1 for Belgium. I would just really like to see the look on Gary Lineker’s face when it pans back into the BBC studio and they’ve been beaten 5-1. It’ll be great.

Why do you think lots of people in Scotland are supporting anyone but England?

Adam: It’s a reaction to the media coverage, as the English squad are quite likeable. There’s nobody you hate in the team anymore.

Yeah, no John Terrys. Then again, you could say we’ve got Harry Kane to blame for Scotland losing out on being there again.

Blake: To be fair, I think we’ve only got Scotland ourselves to blame for not being there! I don’t think I’ll ever see us in the World Cup. Maybe it’s sheer jealously that we’re all raging about England doing so well. I can see them winning against Croatia quite comfortably, but Belgium or France can beat them.

Is football going to come home?

Adam: I hope not.

Blake: Absolutely not.

Greg, 21

Are you impressed with England’s run to the semi-finals?

Greg: It’s been seriously lucky. I don’t know if they played the Belgium game in the group stage to actually lose it, because that has given them the better run. But they don’t deserve to win the tournament, not in a million years. Croatia will crush them.

Do you think they seem a more likeable side this year? Southgate, the national treasure, and all that?

They’re not any different from any other year – still a bunch of wankers.

Is it the media that winds you up?

They only make it worse. You’ll find the exact same answer from anyone else round here, to be honest.

That seems to be the way it’s going. So who are you cheering on?

Anyone but England!

Laurie, 35

How are you feeling about England’s World Cup run?

Laurie: Nervous.

What are you hoping for – an English victory surely, as our closest neighbours?

I’m not sure. I like Gareth Southgate and I like the way he’s going about it, but I don’t think I could cope with England winning the World Cup.

Can you tell me why?

The 50 years of them talking about it, of how incredible it is that they’ve won the World Cup again, and rubbing it in our faces.

Johanna, 18

Hi, how are you feeling about England playing in the semi-finals?

Johanna: Oh, well I’m American, so I’m not actually sure.

Are you worried about being in Scotland if England eventually triumph?

A little bit. I think it’s just going to be a big celebration and I don’t know if I’m in favour of that.

A big celebration in Scotland if England win?

Oh, hang on, I got that mixed up. No, actually, I think that would be funny ’cause everyone would be really upset.

Well… thanks, I guess.

Jordan, 17 and Mitchell, 16

Hi, guys. England in the semi-finals – what do you make of that?

Jordan: They’re probably going to win it.

Are you supporting them?

Mitchell: Yeah, I’m supporting them

What do you make of people in Scotland who are just supporting England’s opponents?

Jordan: Well, we’re just all Rangers fans, so…

I see, so you feel you a duty to support England?

Jordan: Yeah…

Thanks, guys.

