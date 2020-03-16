We Asked Some Self-Isolating Indians How They’re Coping Being Stuck at Home

It’s been a very short while since “social distancing” and “self-isolating” went from medically recommended measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, to widely-observed (and consequently memed) health practices. As everyone around co-opts the original life motto of the introverts, coronavirus-driven social distancing is gaining momentum, especially as more and more white-collar folks limit their movement, thanks to the Work from Home (WFH) policies at their workplaces. But social distancing is no mean feat. While some are facing unproductivity and communication issues, some are worried of falling into the trap of becoming what this VICE writer calls a “lonely garbage slug”.



And so, to capture the diverse experiences of social distancing in India which still hangs precariously between being joyful about not seeing a massive uptick in cases and worried about being at the tip of a massive outbreak, VICE spoke to a few people who shared the good, the bad and the uglies of being stuck at home:

Aditi Rao, freelance writer, Mumbai

“I am social distancing because my work can be managed remotely and I typically use public transport for my commute. Although I do acknowledge that there are people whose work can’t be managed remotely. For now, though, I’m most excited about breaking for my pasta lunch!”

Pavithra Srinivasan, marketing professional, Chennai

“While at home, I find my anxiety has spiked a bit so I’m keeping myself informed by turning to trusted sources (some of my closest friends are doctors, and our WhatsApp group has been blowing up!), practising pranayama more keenly than usual, turning off notifications from news apps, checking in on friends, stocking up on chocolate, and doing a bit of mindful colouring. Let’s stay safe, listen to how we feel (physically and emotionally), and take care of ourselves and each other.”

Faraz Arif Ansari, filmmaker, Mumbai

“I’ve had to cancel my trip to London and Boston for the world premiere of my film, Sheer Qorma. They say it is the wisest thing to do and, perhaps, rightly so. What does one do with dreams deferred and endless time? Well, for me, I knew what I had to do: Hone my cooking skills with lessons from my mother. The plan is to master the elusive gosht biryani (lamb biryani), nalli nihari, do piyaza and firdausi qorma. If time permits, I want to learn to bake, something I always wanted to because I love to feed people!

Other than cooking and, of course, the eating, I also want to start writing my next film. When things get too overwhelming, I cuddle with my two furry children/cats, J’adore and Jellybean. Of course, there are countless books staring back at me. Hopefully, this self-isolation will bring the much-needed love back into our lives, something that has gone missing from the neck-breaking pace of our lives. The universe and its sense of humour, eh?”

Sahil Makhija, YouTuber and musician, Mumbai

“I have basically self-quarantined, along with my wife and my parents. None of us are leaving the house unless it’s an emergency. I order most of my groceries online while they are still being delivered. I basically work from home so I can still work if I need to. I keep myself busy with research and watching lots of YouTube. I also regularly visit my studio which is in my apartment complex so I don’t have to travel, and I spend my time there playing drums and recording music. My wife is currently working from home as advised by her office, and my father, who is an actor, is also just chilling at home with my mom. So we’re doing fine and it’s really not a big deal to just stay inside at home for the duration necessary.”

Sayantani Das, journalist, Mumbai

“After I returned from a work trip from Paris on March 11, everyone on the flight was screened separately at the airport. We were screened for our body temperature, which means all of us who were cleared did not have symptoms at that point. It really says nothing else. It does not say we were not carrying the virus. Hence, since returning, I have quarantined myself at home, along with my husband. We’ve stocked up on rations, given our domestic help time off and are doing what work we can, all from within the confines of home.

However, we do go out for walks, to the grocery store and medical store, but we make sure not to touch anything or anyone. We are also washing hands regularly, and eating fruits and greens to boost immunity. I have so far not received any calls or communication from the authorities to check if I am doing fine or have started showing symptoms. This worries me about the monitoring that is happening.”

Vilani Walter, marketing strategist, Chennai

“I spend my days scheduling daily morning 10 a.m. and end-of-day video meetings with the team so that it doesn’t get isolating, and also helps keep track of work. This also means I look presentable and can be in the zone despite not being at office. In my personal time, I’m now scheduling slots for hobbies that I’ve wanted to work on for a while but haven’t because I tend to go out and lose track of time/days/weeks. But now, I don’t step out at all. If I do, I drive my car and go to my mum’s place from my house. It’s also easy to do this because I live in my hometown, and have a live-in cook at home, who doesn’t have outside contact. It would be so difficult for people who have to do the grocery shopping or have to run errands themselves.”

Ashley Fernandes, dreadlock artist, Mumbai

“We’ve stocked our ration for a month or so, won’t be going outside as we need to take care of our six-month-old baby girl. It’s better to be safe than sorry. So, for now, there’s lots of playtime, movies, taking care of our house plant, and reading as our only pastime.”

Ankur Pathak, film critic, Mumbai

“I’ve kept both my parents hostage at home because they’ve turned into unruly kids who want to run away “outside”. For sanity, there’s lots of work to be done but when not doing that, I’m reading a lot more, watching and writing. Weirdly, coronavirus has compelled all of us to spend time together which we wouldn’t have otherwise. My parents live in Mumbai, but I moved out two years ago. So I actually see my moving back for now as a plus, kind of like a staycation. To deal with anxiety, I’ve reduced the news intake and listen to a lot of music. It doesn’t make sense to check Twitter every few minutes because we already know the facts of how to preemptively avoid the spread. So far, it feels manageable but if this continues for a prolonged period—as it appears—we might run out of things to keep ourselves engaged. The only negative I can think of is in terms of a romantic crisis, which is making planning dates nearly impossible!”

Roshni Kapoor, new media and development consultant, New Delhi

“I’m finally getting to the mental health workbooks I had started, along with painting, listening to music, feeding myself food that my body will love, eating on a table in the sun rather than my office desk with a screen, not rushing my meditations, working out when it’s best for my energy rather than rushed before work, avoiding alarms, and waking up with the sun. I’m also using this time to FaceTime and catch up with lovers and friends across the world to replace dating life with connection and intimacy, even if virtual. However, that said, I also realise how much reproductive work (cooking, cleaning, dusting, et cetera) is required to keep the world going, and unfortunately, often that is performed by someone who is more marginalised.”

