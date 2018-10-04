We Asked the Cast of ‘Little Things’ Some of the Steamiest Relationship Questions

The 2016 web series that tore up the conventional rules of a larger-than-life romance and restructured it into bite-sized moments of love in a time-lapse of indecisiveness and daily routines— Little Things enthrals with moments that make you giggle, smirk and scream. Even when there’s literally nothing happening.

And therein lies the beauty of Netflix’s latest show: a slow and steady chronicle of the daily adventures of young live-in couple Dhruv Vats and Kavya Kulkarni, portrayed by the emotionally effervescent writer Dhruv Sehgal and his over-enthusiastic partner-in-biryani-crime Mithila Palkar. The story’s nuts and bolts pieces together the minuscule moments a relationship is made of, even if it’s a simple good night kiss. It’s this authentic approach that makes you settle into this tale of young love in India.

Before the second season hits our screens, we dig deeper into Little Things‘ reality to find out what really gets its actors reeling, by navigating through Palkar’s awkwardness and Sehgal’s sarcastic quips as they respond to these sexually provocative questions.

VICE: Any sexual act that you haven’t tried yet gives you FOMO?

Mithila: I think doing it under the stars. No specific place, just somewhere away from Mumbai where you can see the sky lit up by actual stars and not the kind you see in films.

Dhruv: I’ve taken the Shivneri bus from Mumbai to Pune hundreds of times and I always get excited. So I’d want to try having sex on the recliner seats.

What’s the most erotic thing a couple can do together?

Mithila: Communicate and have conversations that flow seamlessly. The biggest turn-on is when you can talk for hours without getting bored of each other.

Dhruv: Cooking together. You create something, you make some kind of mess…

Mithila: And then have sex! You’re talking like you’re making a baby: it’s messy and you created it.

What food would you prefer using for foreplay?

Dhruv: I think just an ice cube. It’s really got that Bombay summer heat-bad bollywood vibe going.

Mithila: I really wouldn’t know…

Dhruv: I think she’d go for something like bhindi or sabudana khichdi. She’s Maharashtrian, after all (laughs).

How do you approach your partner if you want to try something sexually adventurous, like an open relationship or a threesome?

Mithila: Open relationship? Threesome? Behen, I’ve never even been in a proper relationship. The only relationships I’ve had are the ones I vicariously live through my characters, so I wouldn’t even want something more than monogamy.

Dhruv: I think if you have the idea, it’s important to be open and talk about it with your partner. I would probably watch like a music video or a movie where something like a threesome is happening and then just say, “That looks fun. We should also try it”.

How would you avoid the breakup convo?

Mithila: It’s subjective and depends on the situation, but I’d try to talk my partner out of it. I’d say something like, “Let’s give it another chance”, or “Let’s talk about it some other time”. If the issue is related to something like sex, then maybe I’d be willing to try new things to make it exciting.

Dhruv: I’ve already established myself as someone who hates social media and phone calls. So I would just avoid contact altogether and once they have cooled down a bit later offer to make up for it by taking them out to dinner or something.

Why do you think couples cheat on each other?

Mithila: Because man is a polygamous animal? I don’t know, my mind always thinks monogamously anyway.

Dhruv: You wanna do something that other people say is bad, like smoking a cigarette. You want to know how it feels so you become selfish and just do it.

Mithila: Maybe your relationship isn’t working out and there’s something else that feels better in the moment, so you get carried away.

Little Things Season 2 releases on October 5th on Netflix.