We Asked Students Why University Is So Shit Right Now

Unpaid internships, ongoing strikes, and piling debt. Being a university student in Australia right now is not easy.

In July 2023, Guardian Australia reported that the underfunding of universities and the increasing corporatisation of the education sector is hindering the working conditions of staff, as well as the quality of education for students. A report from the Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work also found that 83% of their 1002 respondents feared their university’s central focus on profit was also eroding the standard of education. Essentially, uni students aren’t feeling entirely supported right now, and it’s proving to be detrimental.

In January, 2023, the Australian Institute of Housing and Welfare reported the amount of young people aged between 20 and 24 living with their parents increased from 48% to 58% in 2018, with the number set to rapidly increase as the cost of rent increases.

With the rising cost of living, and the likelihood of comfortably making ends meet becoming less and less attainable, students have had no choice but to compromise their work, school and life balance.

To get an inside look into the situation, VICE’s Adele Luamanuvae went on-ground at the University of Sydney to ask students why university may or may not be shit, how much they’re paying for rent in Sydney, and how much their degree costs.

Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.