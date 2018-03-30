We Asked You to Caption This Photo and the Winner Was Hard to Pika-Choose

In this new photo series, we’re collecting some of our favorite photographs and want your help captioning them. Every week, we’ll throw a new photo up on our Instagram and cull the best captions that capture the current mood.
This week, we’re taking you all the way back to the summer of 2016, when people all over the globe left their common sense behind to catch rare Charizards or whatever playing Pokémon Go, getting stabbed and falling into bodies of water in the process. This photo, however, captured by photographer Julian Master, caught a real Pikachu out in the wild concrete jungle.
Videos by VICE
After combing through dozens of your responses, here are some of our favorites:
- “Gerald! It was only one time! Gerald!”—@absurdist_avocado
- “Excuse me mister, do you have a minute to talk about our lord and savior Ash Ketchum?”—@mijoell
- Saw you in the street, now I wanna peek-at-chu.—@nuclearface
- Trying to leave your childhood Pokémon collection behind be like….—@adricots
- “No Jim, remember what your sponsor said. You’re in charge Jim. You’re in control.”—@ependerleithandco
- Shit, I think the acid just kicked in.—@gerryyyyyyyy
- *In a thick Russian accent* “In soviet Russia, you don’t catch the Pokémon, the Pokémon catch you.”—@horgey
- When your mum forces you to take your brother out with you…—@ans_correia
- Pikachu: “Yes! I finally found one! A rare middle aged white male!”—@kurt_rogaine
- Even Ash Ketchum didn’t age well kids….—@ant_rain
- Next week, on Catfish…—@bethetha
- Dale quit Pokémon Go. But Pokémon Go couldn’t quit Dale.—@made_of_radiation
- 🎵 hello, darkness, my old friend 🎵—@noisey
- “Dad, when can I take this o…” “I TOLD YOU, AFTER I GET MY DAMN GYM BADGE GREGORY!”—@joey_mendicino
And the winner:
- You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about.—@knuff_said
Check VICE’s Instagram next week for our next installment. Check Julian Master’s website and Instagram for more of his photos.