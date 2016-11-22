We Break Down Our Big ‘Sleeping Dogs 2’ Story During A Bonus Waypoint Radio

Though our regular Monday episode of Waypoint Radio went live last night, we recorded a special bonus podcast, as well, where we break down today’s big investigation into Sleeping Dogs 2. If you missed our story on the now-abandoned plans for a sequel to one of gaming’s cult classics, read up on it before listening to a discussion between myself, Editor-In-Chief Austin Walker, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau.

During the podcast, we chat about the “working class” NPCs that United Front Games’ wanted to include in Sleeping Dogs 2. For a peak at their planning for that inclusion, check out this additional excerpt from the documents we obtained:

