We Can’t Tell Whether These Are NSFW | GIF Six-Pack

A new GIF collaboration between EYEBODEGA and LAZY MOM straddles the divide between sexy and sexual with inanimate objects doing sultry things. EYEBODEGA is an art and design studio in New York with a love for memes and work featured on Electric Objects and the like. LAZY MOM is a crafty photography and film duo with a lot of experience handling hot dogs, bananas, and hamburgers. Even with this knowledge, we weren’t quite prepared for what they came up with together.

A colorfully-decorated birdhouse fellatiates a banana in one GIF, and another, tagged #inthemood on GIPHY, features a plate with a hot dog and a smiley face. All movements are questionable and erotic like the birdhouse that gets a facial or a ceramic bowl getting penetrated. Yet the hashtags give us a stronger more intense look at the meaning behind these couplings: #dick, #fuck, and #cheese.

Videos by VICE

These GIFs, commissioned by GIPHY, mix the crafty aesthetic of the Etsyverse with the internet’s increasing acceptance of sexuality for a truly perplexing visual experience. They’re undeniably mesmerizing images that could burn your retinas if you’re not careful. Let us know how you to react to these babies in the comments.

Check out more of EYEBODEGA and LAZYMOM‘s work on their websites. See more sexy GIFs on GIPHY.

