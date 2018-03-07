VICE
We Checked Out the World’s Most Expensive Sex Toys

On a new episode of VICELAND’s SLUTEVER, Karley Sciortino takes a look at the world of luxury sex with Dita Von Teese, a legendary burlesque dancer and entrepreneur. Karley checks out the most upscale sex toys she can find, including the world’s most expensive vibrator—a 24-karat gold toy retailing for $15,000.

SLUTEVER airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on VICELAND.

Then it’s time for a new episode of THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW, featuring two former RuPaul’s Drag Race queens digging into life’s most pressing issues—from love and sex to fear and death, one topic at a time. Today Bob the Drag Queen joins Trixie for an episode all about lies, which finds them listening to street confessions, giving Ross Mathews a lie detector test, and playing a game called “Can I Smell Your What?”

THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.

