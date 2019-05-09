We Cooked the ‘Game of Thrones’ Pigeon Pie

We all have a colleague who refuses to watch Game of Thrones. For Billy Eff, this colleague is Nick Rose. Now that the final season has begun, Billy attempts to coax Nick into the GOT cult by playing to his biggest weakness: food. The guys head off to the distant and delightful land of Rawdon and try to recreate a meal from one of the shows most memorable scenes: The Purple Wedding. Together, they will prepare a deconstructed version of the famous pigeon pie, and in true Game of Thrones fashion: do so without running water or electricity.

