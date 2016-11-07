We Discuss Election Anxiety And ‘Overwatch’’s eSports Future On Waypoint’s New Podcast

Take a deep breath, everyone. One way or another, this election is almost over, which is why myself, Waypoint EIC Austin Walker, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau spent the opening minutes of this week’s Monday podcast breathlessly talking about this…

…before we avoided talking about any of the “real” announcements at this weekend’s BlizzCon—a Diablo remake coming to Diablo 3, the formal announcement of hacker character Sombra for Overwatch—and mulled what Blizzard’s decision to embrace regional professional teams, ala the NFL or NBA, for Overwatch means. (You can read more details over here.)

