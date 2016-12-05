We Discuss Finally Playing ‘The Last Guardian’ On Waypoint Radio

Warning: This episode’s audio is a little messed up. We’ll be good to go next episode! Thanks for your patience.

Even though our video game backlogs are already intense, 2016 does not give a damn; as of this week, the latest game from Ico and Shadow of the Colossus designer Fumito Ueda, The Last Guardian, has arrived. I’m sure you’ve all beaten Final Fantasy XV by now, right?! (I’m only 10 hours in…oops.)

To discuss Ueda’s latest (and more), Editor-In-Chief Austin Walker, myself, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau managed to stream our first live podcast on Twitch. (The archive is here.) That’s right! Keep an eye on Twitter (@waypoint) on Monday and Friday morning, if you want to watch us chat it up live.

In addition to The Last Guardian, we talked about the weirdness of Cindy’s clothing (or lack thereof) in Final Fantasy XV, our reactions to the announcements of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and The Last of Us: Part II. And for once, we ran out of time for The Question Bucket.

