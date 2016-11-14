We Discuss the Surprising Nuance of ‘Watch Dogs 2’ and Archiving History on Waypoint Radio

With gaming’s fall season in full swing, the Waypoint crew has more than enough to play (and talk about). And though Waypoint’s tastes usually skew towards smaller, more personal games, we’re pleasantly surprised by how interesting some of gaming’s biggest releases are right now.

Waypoint Editor-in-Chief Austin Walker, Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau, and yours truly huddled around the warmth of a microphone to discuss Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Watch Dogs 2, a tiny bit of Dishonored 2, and the politically-aware platformer Even the Ocean. And, of course, we hit up that Question Bucket.

