We Dive into the Very Weird ‘Final Fantasy XV’ on Waypoint Radio

Love ’em or hate ’em, there’s a reason so many of us watch Geoff Keighley’s awards show every year. In addition to the trailers for some of the biggest games, you can never be quite sure what you’re in for. Sometimes it’s a trainwreck, and other times it’s genuinely moving!

This year’s watchers included Editor-In-Chief Austin Walker, myself, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau. After reacting to Nolan North’s decision to get passive aggressive about the voice actors strike, and Hideo Kojima’s latest Death Stranding trailer, we talk about our time with Final Fantasy XV, Dishonored 2, and make a quick trip to The Question Bucket.

