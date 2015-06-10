We Don’t Know Much about Thorsteinssøn but We like What We’ve Heard

Nobody seems to know a huge amount about Thorsteinssøn. Which isn’t a bad thing, per se. In an age of online over-sharing, it’s quite nice not to know what a producer had for dinner the night before, or what your favourite DJ’s favourite soap brand is. Mystery is good, mystery is seductive, mystery is a pretty great marketing tool, too.

I’ve just told the sixth-former inside me to fuck off just now, and am ready to bring you a six minute glide through scando-space-disco territory. “Like a Duke With You” — taken from the recently released 7 Minutes EP — has already garnered support from the likes of Bondax, Moxie, and Sasse and it’s not hard to see why. Check it our for yourself below.

If you want to hear more of the unknown man’s cosmic wanderings, check out the rest of the EP here, released on Ben Gomori’s Monologues Records label, the offshoot of the podcast where DJ/producers/live acts mix only their own material. Head here for further information.

Follow Thorsteinssøn on Soundcloud