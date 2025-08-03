‘We Don’t See Eye to Eye on Every Point’: Meek Mill Opens Up About His Relationship With Jay-Z

For a lot of people, you don’t have to agree with everything someone does or says. There’s a measure of separation between their own personal values and others’ thoughts. Ultimately, so long as they don’t feel like they’re a bad person, they’ll cherry pick a bit on certain things. This goes further for people who are older than us, people we can call our elders. For Meek Mill, he has plenty of people in his life he can look up to in that regard, one of which is Jay-Z.

Recently, Meek went on X, mulling over the various people in his life he looks up to in terms of work ethic. One of those people was Hov, someone who has looked out for the Philadelphia rapper on numerous occasions. There, he notes how, despite not always relating to Jay, he calls him family regardless.

Videos by VICE

“Jigga my oldhead too… we don’t see eye to eye on every point because he a billionaires in another world and older than me but he my family too in my eyes… gave my younger son his name help get get back home quicker to my older son! And gave me the blueprint!” he tweets.

Meek Mill Says Jay-Z is Family, Even if They Don’t Always Agree

This love of work ethic also extends to other notable people in his life too. This all starts when he posts about Michael Rubin, marveling at his ability to grind. “Rubin my brother, I done seen us leave Vegas 5am and he stay on the computer working the whole flight back and sleep a hr….. people never even seen people that work like that!” Meek Mill exclaims.

This applies in the rapping sense too when watching Rick Ross and Lil Wayne at work. There, he highlights how consistency helped build their empire. “Rick Ross my brother, I seen him and [Lil] Wayne go to the studio til 8am get back up and follow back up the next day. I had like 700k,” Meek Mill recalls. “I realized n***as in the hood complaining high and waking up at 2pm, I weighed the scale and took the rich route no complaint just grind!!!!”