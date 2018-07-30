We Enter the Wu: Photos from Inside Wu-Tang’s 36 Chambers in LA

Wu-Tang Clan assembled last Friday in Los Angeles, California to turn out a performance of their legendary 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. All nine living members hit the stage at LA’s Shrine Auditorium for the show, including RZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna (plus DJ Mathematics, the group’s longtime collaborator and logo designer).

The crew arrived to a packed venue where fans both old and new came to celebrate the seminal group’s debut. In addition to the album, the crew performed other favorites from throughout the Wu-Tang discography, including an appearance by Redman during “How High” with Method Man. The group also brought out Steve Rifkind, founder and chairman of Loud Records and SRC Records, and thanked him for helping launch the group back in the early 90s.

The night’s show came on the heels of the crew’s recent announcement on Instagram of a new Pearl Harbor LP, due out Aug. 10. Noisey’s photographer The1point8 was backstage with the group capturing all the action. Check out our highlights from the live performance as well as behind-the-scenes moments and portraits with the Wu-Tang Clan.

