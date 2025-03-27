We Finally Got a Look at ‘Metroid Prime 4’ Gameplay, and It’s Looking Phenomenal

Even though Metroid Prime 4 was announced at the beginning of the Nintendo Switch lifecycle, it’s one of the final games to release on the original hybrid console. We can only guess that it’ll have some amazing Switch 2 enhancements. But, from what we just saw during the Nintendo Direct? It’s looking like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is shaping up to be one of the best entries in the franchise to date. It’s amazing to see what they can do with the original Switch hardware.

Screenshot: Nintendo (YouTube)

Psychic Powers Take the Main Stage in ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’

It’s been almost 20 years since the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. And it looks like Samus hasn’t aged a bit during her off-time. Fast and furious first-person combat was shown off during the March 27, 2025, Nintendo Direct, and she’s got a few new tricks up her sleeve this time in Metroid Prime 4. She’s got her standard Arm Cannon, of course. But Psychic Powers are going to be our main muse this time around. Using them to open doors and complete puzzles is nice and all. But controlling the trajectory of our attacks with them? That’s so sick.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Nintendo on YouTube Video via Nintendo on YouTube

Just like Metroid Prime: Remastered, it appears that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is going to push the Nintendo Switch to its graphical limits. So far, it’s looking absolutely gorgeous. Smooth animations, paired with a fantastic visual direction, make Metroid Prime 4 one to keep an eye out for. Oh, and of course, a silky smooth frame rate will make this one feel like a next-gen experience on a current-gen console. And we get a tease at some form of either a Samus clone or a possible new set of armor at the end. I’m so ready for this one.

While we still only have a 2025 Release Window, we can only guess that this is going to be available sooner than later. With another Nintendo Switch 2 Direct right around the corner? There’s a chance they could be saving more info for this Direct. We’ll just need to be patient. Waiting almost 8 years for this peek was more than enough for now.