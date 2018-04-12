We Finally Have a New Trailer for ‘Ocean’s Eight’ and It Looks Cool as Hell

Soderbergh’s 2001 Ocean’s 11 remake is one of the definitive heist movies, up there with Rififi, The Killing, and that one Fast and the Furious movie where Vin Diesel steals some shit in Brazil. Unfortunately, Soderbergh’s franchise lost the thread a bit, cranking out a couple of sequels—12 and 13—that were convoluted and dumb, and then a little better but still kind of dumb, respectively.

But on Thursday, Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer for the upcoming, all-female Ocean’s reboot, Ocean’s Eight, and it looks like the thing could finally do what the last two Ocean’s movies couldn’t—be really, really fucking fun.

Like the first trailer, which we saw at the end of last year, the new trailer introduces us to Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the estranged sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean and the new heist mastermind. But this Ocean isn’t interested in robbing any casinos, like her brother—she’s got her sights set on the Met Gala in NYC, where she’s planning to steal a very, very, very expensive piece of jewelry.

Of course, she can’t do that by herself, so she has to recruit a team of—yes, you guessed it—seven other people. The cast is completely stacked, with Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna as a hacker named 9-Ball who seems to have a constant supply of pool balls on hand, naturally. Together, they’re going to somehow steal a diamond necklace from around the neck of a celebrity named Daphne Kluger (Anne Hatheway). James Cordon is in there somewhere, too, for some reason.

“Why do you need to do this?” Cate Blanchett, playing the Brad Pitt to Bullock’s Clooney, asks Ocean in the trailer.

“Because it’s what I’m good at,” she replies.

Ocean’s Eight is directed by Gary Ross and based on a script he co-wrote with Olivia Milch, with Soderbergh onboard as a producer. If the trailer is any indication, Ross and Milch have been able to inject some fresh life into Soderbergh’s formula without completely losing touch with the feel of the originals. Even if that’s just some fancy trailer trickery, the cast looks like they’re having a blast, so we probably will, too, once the movie hits theaters on June 8.

