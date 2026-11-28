The Big Apple is riddled with human enigmas. For a while now, we have been hearing about NYC’s “mole people”—the mere mention of them conjures a primordial, even superstitious, fear in me, as if a great sea beast has been spotted rising. We have heard about these creatures popping up from manholes several times this year, sometimes sporting headlamps and the like.

Yet, apparently, these fellows aren’t as scary as they might seem — according to the NY Post, they’re simply hunting for gold. They often bring their tables and chairs to their underground search parties. Their practice is nothing new, nor is the term “mole people,” which originated in comic book language, picked up by cinema, and eventually shifted to a descriptor used by journalists for homeless individuals who set up camp in unlikely places.

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Granted, the mole people of interest in NYC are not living in the NYC sewer system they frequent.

Valuable Hunters of the Night

A source informed The Post that, upon finding metal, the moles will “put it in a cup with a solvent, and they shake it from cup to cup, like a bartender shaking a martini.”

The mole people choose to emerge in the middle of the night because darkness and emptier streets make escapes easier. After the most recent pop-up sighting, the NYPD released images of five wanted figures. They were seen exiting a manhole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street around 5 a.m., carrying work gear and shovels.

The trespassers then hopped into a red sedan. The investigation they prompted remains ongoing. An image of a sixth regular Dora the Explorer was made public as well.

The Mystery Behind NYC’s ‘Mole People’ Just Got a Little Weirder

Two Venezuelan mole people were actually arrested in September on the Upper East Side. While they claimed they were searching for lost goods, prosecutors pointed out that they had been doing so underneath a hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been staying.

Ultimately, The Post gives us no cause to be tempted to go down below ourselves. They confirm our suspicion: “Despite the myriad of sightings over the last year, there is little evidence that sewer mining is a lucrative trade.” And yes, a trip into the sewers could prove fatal, as it might be filled with noxious gases and all sorts of other fun perils.

I don’t know about you, but there’s no amount of money that could entice me to put on waders and get down and dirty like the mole people, even if I appreciate their bravado; simply enduring the horrors of NYC transport seems traumatizing enough for me.

Heck, you take your life into your own hands on the subway these days, which is why I stay above ground at all times.