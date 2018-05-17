We Finally Know Why The Angry Tim Hortons Pooper Pooped

In recent days Canada has been deep in the bowels of a mystery: Why did a woman take a dump in a British Columbia Tim Hortons and throw it at the employees?

If you haven’t heard about this, first off, congratulations on having better things to do than watch a video of (and write a story about) a woman taking a dump near where people get double-doubles, and, secondly, how? The video has gone fully viral—now shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that it is exactly as advertised—a rather graphic clip of a woman taking a shit and then throwing it.

The clip shows the woman screaming at Tim Hortons workers before furiously untying the sleeves of a sweater around her waist, unbuckling her pants, leaning up against the back of a booth and, well, pooping on the floor. She then grabbed some napkins, picked up her log and whipped it at the employee behind the counter. Not yet done, she grabbed more napkins to wipe her ass, and, like her turd, whipped them at the employees as well.



Social media has been abuzz with this obviously weird incident, leaving everyone with one simple question: Why?

Well, we finally have an answer. Turns out that the Timmies employees wouldn’t let her use the washroom and she really, really had to go (which probably explains why she was able to poop so quickly). Tim Hortons’ washroom policy is that anyone can use it—you don’t have to be a customer—but that, in some franchises, employees have to give you a key or buzz you into the toilet at their discretion.

On Thursday, Tim Hortons responded to the video which has been seen and lampooned widely in Canada and beyond. In a statement, the fast food chain said that they didn’t let the woman use the washroom because of “past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of team members and guests in the restaurant.”

“We are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our team members and guests is always a top priority for us,” reads the statement. “In limited cases across the country restaurants have a restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests.”

Police picked up the mad pooper after her public defecation—she was eventually released and has promised to make a court appearance at a future date. The case is being reviewed by the BC Prosecution Service to see whether or not she will be charged.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons said they will be “looking into this matter further.” Based on the video’s still-climbing view count, so will the rest of Canada.

