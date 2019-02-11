We Fly the ‘Sunless Skies’ and Drop into ‘Apex Legends’

We’ve got a two parter on our hands this week—a two parter with a whole lot of time travel. First, Austin, Cado, Natalie, and Patrick sit down to talk Apex Legends, the latest from Titanfall creators Respawn Entertainment. Almost the whole team has been dropping into the Outlands, and it seems like we can’t get enough. Then, after the break, Rob taps in for Patrick to talk Sunless Skies, the sequel to Failbetter Games’s Sunless Sea. This game’s got space trains, zombies, and demons, and it all takes place in…hell?? Next, Cado and Austin give their first thoughts on The Division 2 beta, a game that has, in their marketing, tiptoed around the politics they use as environmental decor.

Discussed: Apex Legends, Sunless Skies, Sunless Sea, Fallen London, The Division 2

