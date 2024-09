Amidst the south-of-the-border circus that is EDC Mexico, THUMP’s DF-based squad got up close and personal with some of your favorite EDM DJs to find the inner kandi kid in all of them.

The Chainsmokers tell you who their fantasy DJ date is, Moon Boots talks about cats with laser eyes, and Dillon Francis tells a story about a man with no pants in a trance. From there, Laidback Luke starts waxing all nostalgic and Party Favor admits that even his kandi would probably be black.