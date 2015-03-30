We Grilled Carnage on His One True Love: Chipotle

Carnage, AKA “Papi Gordo,” doesn’t roll anywhere without his trusted Chipotle Gang. So when the squad comes through the THUMP Miami Beach House at the EDITION hotel during Miami Music Week, Features Editor Michelle Lhooq decides to grill the festival trap star on his mastery of the Chipotle menu. Turns out the man is a burrito bowl full of information. “The Quesarito is mainstream,” Carnage laughs while refusing to divulge the ultra-mega-secret menu items. Afterwards, the crew gets freaky as they talk about their love for women in Miami… and throwing up in the club.