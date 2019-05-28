We Had Carly Rae Jepsen Read Some Crazy Stuff About Herself on the Internet

Here are some facts about Canadian pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen: She’s a Celine Dion stan and a gay icon — and her fans are obsessed with her.

Last year, for example, Jepsen’s fans started a campaign to get her an inflatable sword on stage. We asked her: Why?

Videos by VICE

“I don’t know where this started,” Jepsen said. “I have nothing to do with it, but I have been handed a sword on stage mostly because I think someone started a campaign saying that I needed one, and I guess everyone needs a sword.”

One fan even created a thread of Jepsen swords that match her outfits. ”Oh wow, have I started a sword line that I am unaware of?” Jepsen asked after seeing the post. “Am I making money off of this?”

In VICE News Tonight’s first 2019 installment of “Vicepedia,” we dug into Jepsen’s cult following to find the most ridiculous memes, videos, and Twitter and Reddit threads to share with Carly Rae Jepsen, to fact check and review.

This segment originally aired May 21, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.