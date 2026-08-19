We Have These Two Millennial Icons to Thank for Reviving ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ in a New Format

Broadway is getting a 10 Things I Hate About You musical, and we have two millennial icons to thank for it. Lena Dunham (Girls) and Carly Rae Jepsen have teamed up to bring the new show to stages in 2027.

The show, of course, is based on the 1999 rom-com starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. According to , the musical will begin preview performances in one year, on August 17, 2027.

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Dunham and Jessica Huang are adapting the musical’s book. Jepsen and Ethan Gruska are writing the music and lyrics. Christopher Wheeldon is directing and helming the choreography, while Tom Kitt handles music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations.

Additionally, Mike Bosner is producing the show. His credits include shows such as “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

’10 Things I Hate About You’ is the perfect story to be made into a stage show

Honestly, it makes so much sense to turn 10 Things I Hate About You into a Broadway musical. The film was a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, with a crucial late-90s/early-2000s aesthetic.

In a logline for the new Broadway show, it is described as a “rebellious” musical about “growing up, discovering yourself, and refusing to live by others’ expectations. Amid the crushes, cliques, and teenage angst, two sisters set out to define themselves on their own terms.”

Fans are already excited about the new ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Musical

There’s already plenty of excitement swirling for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical. Over on the show’s Instagram page, the announcement post has been getting a lot of comments. “The idea of Lena Dunham and Carly Rae Jepsen being on the team of a 10 Things I Hate About You musical brought physical tears to my eyes,” one person wrote.

“The way a Carly Rae Jepsen/Lena Dunham interpretation of Kat’s poem has the potential to take one leading lady straight to the Tonys,” someone else added.

At this time, the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has no announced official opening night. There is also no casting or theater information yet.

Photo courtesy of Touchstone Pictures