We Have to Push Back on the Toxic Labor of 100-Hour Work Weeks

It’s Waypoint Radio 195! Or something very much like it! Danielle, Patrick, and Rob are excited about video games! Rob’s been playing Oxenfree, Danielle is still playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Patrick has discovered the future of gaming with Astro Bot, and it’s virtual reality (or “VR” for short). But before they get into that, the gang just has to read this one Vulture article about the making of Red Dead Redemption 2 and offer a few measured observations. Are 100-hour work weeks good? Should writers offer some context and address some of the criticism faced by the high-profile creators they covers?

We also get ready for our streaming marathon for The Florence Project and interview Development & Research Director Amalia Luxardo about the organization’s work on the immigrant detention crisis.

Discussed: Astro Bot, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Oxenfree

