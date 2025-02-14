We Haven’t Even Fully Dropped the Xbox One, and Microsoft Has Reportedly Approved It’s Next-Generation Console

The last few console generations have gone on for what feels like far too long. We’re nearing 5 years into the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 generation. And we’re still seeing an unbelievable amount of games coming out for past-generation consoles. Rather than aim for a mid-generation refresh, it seems like Microsoft is jumping the gun and aiming for production of its next-generation system. At least, that’s what we can believe if what a prominent leaker has to say is true.

Screenshot: Microsoft

At This Point, Give Me an Xbox Series S Powered Handheld Before the Next Generation Starts, Microsoft

According to an article from Jez Corden on Windowscentral.com, he has reportedly been told that the next generation of Xbox entering the planning phase. Normally, I would be excited. It’s always great to see what new technology can do for players and fans alike. But we haven’t even fully abandoned a 12-year-old console. Let alone see what the full potential of this generation has to offer. In a time when Microsoft is releasing more games on Sony consoles than Sony is, it’s wild to think that they’re readying up for the next generation.

Videos by VICE

As per Corden in the aforementioned article, he can be quoted as saying:

“To that end, I’ve recently been told that Xbox’s next-gen console hardware has now moved past its early pitch stages and has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain. I doubt we’ll see a reveal of their hardware strategy any time soon, but what is perhaps more interesting to me is how Xbox will seek to entice developers to support its efforts on PC.”

I already know I’d buy another Xbox. They’re finally starting to cook with first party games and releases. I just have to ask: why so soon? Personally, I’d rather see a Handheld with the same specs as the Xbox Series S come into production than the next generation of hardware. I don’t know if I’m ready for PS5 and Xbox Series remasters and remakes yet. Especially since we haven’t even hit our full stride with this generation. Time is moving too quickly.