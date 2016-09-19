We Hosted a Screening of ‘Noisey London’ Ahead of its UK Release

Unless you are American, Canadian, or crafty, chances are you’ve not yet set eyes upon our TV show, which launched on VICELAND in the US and Canada back in February. Well, fret no more, because VICELAND launches in the UK today, bringing our show – which is called NOISEY, obviously – with it.

Taking a firsthand look at the most compelling music scenes around the world, from Compton to São Paolo, NOISEY closely follows the artists defining music while reflecting on and reacting to the socio-political issues within the cultures that produce them.​ Of course, the series wouldn’t be complete without an episode called NOISEY London, in which host Zach Goldbaum jumps across the pond to learn about the origins of grime and the meaning of the word “bruv”, meeting Skepta, JME, Jammer, Big Narstie, and Giggs​ on his travels.​

​We hosted a screening of the documentary ahead of its UK television premiere on October 6.

​You’ll be able to watch VICELAND exclusively on Sky channel 153 and Now TV from today (19 September), with select episodes available to watch for free online.​ NOISEY screens every Thursday at 10pm.